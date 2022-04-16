Thunder Ends Season with 4-1 Loss vs. Kansas City

Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil (7) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed the season on Saturday night, losing to Kansas City, 4-1, at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Michal Stinil tallied the lone Thunder goal while Billy Constantinou and Stephen Johnson collected helpers.

The Mavericks used a four-goal first period to propel themselves to the victory. Andrew Shortridge was outstanding in net for Kansas City, stopping 32 shots.

Tommy Muck put Kansas City on the board at 5:57 of the opening period. He intercepted a pass near the right post and beat Olivier Rodrigue to make it 1-0.

Ben Johnson made it 2-0 at 13:24 for his 24th of the year. He beat a Thunder defenseman to a rebound near the top of the crease and slid it past Rodrigue.

Loren Ulett tallied his 12th of the year at 14:09 to make it 3-0. He found a rebound off a shot from Mike Lee and scored on the power play.

Marcus Crawford ended the scoring barrage at 15:02 as he blasted a one-timer into the net for his 11th of the year to make it 4-0.

In the second, Stinil caught a pass from Constantinou, skated to the top of the left circle and hammered a shot past Shortridge for his 13th of the season.

Shortridge was too strong down the stretch. Kansas City killed off a five-minute major assessed to Crawford in the third period as he made several key saves.

Wichita tallied its first power play since March 26 against Idaho.

Stinil found the net for the first time since March 23. Constantinou added his eighth assist in nine games since joining Wichita.

