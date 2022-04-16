Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game

ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-4-1) finish up the regular season on the road tonight against the Florida Everblades (41-20-6-4) at Hertz Arena. Atlanta needs to win in regulation tonight to claim their first division title since 2013. Florida simply needs to pick up one point this evening to claim their fifth division championship in the last six seasons. The Everblades lead the season series against the Gladiators with seven wins over the previous 12 meetings.

Scouting the Everblades

The Everblades currently hold the top spot in the South Division, along with the tiebreaker against Atlanta (regulation wins). Florida's captain John McCarron leads all Everblades with 70 points (29G-41A), but Blake Winiecki (32G-37A) and Derek Angeli (29G-40A) sit right behind him with 69 points each. Each of those three ranks within top nine of league scoring. Goaltender Parker Gahagen has been stellar and owns the second-best goals-against average in the league at 2.30.

Last Time Out/Last Meeting

Atlanta came up just short against Florida on Friday night in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sanghoon Shin and Xavier Bernard both netted tallies for the Gladiators, while Joe Murdaca turned in a solid effort with 27 saves on 30 shots.

Playoff Bound

The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win on Apr. 1 against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.

Career Years

Cody Sylvester has set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (29), and points (55). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (20) and points (29). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (7). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shutouts (2) and wins (16).

Extra Hockey Heroes

The Gladiators are tied for the league lead with 25 points when a game reaches overtime or a shootout. Atlanta is 6-4 when a game ends in overtime and 4-1 when a game finishes in a shootout. Prior to last night against Florida, the Glads had won their last five contests that required extra hockey.

WHEN: Saturday, Apr. 16 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

