Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Atlanta Gladiators (43-23-4-1) finish up the regular season on the road tonight against the Florida Everblades (41-20-6-4) at Hertz Arena. Atlanta needs to win in regulation tonight to claim their first division title since 2013. Florida simply needs to pick up one point this evening to claim their fifth division championship in the last six seasons. The Everblades lead the season series against the Gladiators with seven wins over the previous 12 meetings.
Scouting the Everblades
The Everblades currently hold the top spot in the South Division, along with the tiebreaker against Atlanta (regulation wins). Florida's captain John McCarron leads all Everblades with 70 points (29G-41A), but Blake Winiecki (32G-37A) and Derek Angeli (29G-40A) sit right behind him with 69 points each. Each of those three ranks within top nine of league scoring. Goaltender Parker Gahagen has been stellar and owns the second-best goals-against average in the league at 2.30.
Last Time Out/Last Meeting
Atlanta came up just short against Florida on Friday night in a 3-2 overtime loss. Sanghoon Shin and Xavier Bernard both netted tallies for the Gladiators, while Joe Murdaca turned in a solid effort with 27 saves on 30 shots.
Playoff Bound
The Gladiators clinched a spot in the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs with a win on Apr. 1 against Greenville. Atlanta had missed the playoffs in five out of the last six seasons (not including 2019-20) and had not been to the postseason since 2017-18 under Chuck Weber.
Career Years
Cody Sylvester has set North American career highs in goals (26), assists (29), and points (55). Tim Davison has also set new pro personal bests in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40). Kameron Kielly has set new career highs in goals (15), assists (22), and points (37). Hugo Roy has a new career high in goals (20) and points (29). Mike Turner has a new career best in assists (8) and points (12). Josh Thrower now owns new career highs in assists (9) and points (9). Greg Campbell has set a new career high in goals (2) and points (7). Goaltender Chris Nell has tabbed new career highs in shutouts (2) and wins (16).
Extra Hockey Heroes
The Gladiators are tied for the league lead with 25 points when a game reaches overtime or a shootout. Atlanta is 6-4 when a game ends in overtime and 4-1 when a game finishes in a shootout. Prior to last night against Florida, the Glads had won their last five contests that required extra hockey.
--
WHEN: Saturday, Apr. 16 at 7:00 PM ET
WHERE: Hertz Arena - Estero, Fla.
WHO: Atlanta Gladiators at Florida Everblades
BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.
GAME NOTES
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 16, 2022
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Icemen, April 16, 2022 - Jacksonville Icemen
- ECHL Transactions - April 16 - ECHL
- Wichita Closes Season Tonight at Home vs. Kansas City - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions - ECHL
- Royals Seek Win at Home for Shot at Brabham Cup - Reading Royals
- Grizzlies Gameday: Star Wars/Fan Appreciation Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Game Notes: vs Tulsa - Rapid City Rush
- Americans Can Clinch a Playoff Spot with a Win Tonight against Iowa - Allen Americans
- Glads Chase Division Title in Final Regular Season Game - Atlanta Gladiators
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: April 16, 2022 - Orlando Solar Bears
- Playoff-Bound Lions Finish the Regular-Season this Afternoon - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Everblades Look to Lock up Division Title in Final Regular-Season Game - Florida Everblades
- Maine Mariners Can Clinch First Ever Playoff Appearance Today - Maine Mariners
- Americans Need Overtime to Beat Iowa - Allen Americans
- Royals Capture Division & Conference Title in OT Win - Reading Royals
- Raabe's Hat Trick Leads Grizz to Division Title - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.