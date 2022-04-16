Toledo Wins Brabham Cup Title
April 16, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The Toledo Walleye clinched the 2021-22 Brabham Cup championship on Saturday by virtue of their 9-2 win over Kalamazoo.
The Brabham Cup is the trophy awarded annually to the ECHL team that finishes with the best record in the regular season. The recipient is guaranteed home-ice advantage throughout its participation in the Kelly Cup Playoffs.
With the win, Toledo improved its record to 49-19-4 for a .708 points percentage. It is the third time in the last eight seasons that the Walleye have captured the Brabham Cup (2014-15 and 2016-17) and the fifth time a Toledo ECHL team has captured the Brabham Cup as the Toledo Storm won regular-season championships in 1991-92 and 2002-03.
Toledo captured the Central Division regular-season title, marking the club's fifth division title since 2014-15. The Walleye have advanced to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in six consecutive seasons, and eight times in 11 seasons overall since their inaugural season in 2009-10.
The award is named in recognition of Henry Brabham, who founded the ECHL in 1988-89 with five teams in four states. Brabham, who was the first inductee into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2008, owned three of the original five teams. The dedication of the Virginia businessman was crucial to the league surviving to span from coast-to-coast while advancing over 700 players and countless coaches, on-ice officials and front office personnel to the National Hockey League.
Brabham Cup Champions
2021-22 Toledo Walleye .708 points percentage
2020-21 Florida Everblades .667 points percentage
2019-20 Trophy not awarded due to COVID-19
2018-19 Cincinnati Cyclones 110 points
2017-18 Florida Everblades 112 points
2016-17 Toledo Walleye 106 points
2015-16 Missouri Mavericks 109 points
2014-15 Toledo Walleye 107 points
2013-14 Alaska Aces 97 points
2012-13 Alaska Aces 106 points
2011-12 Alaska Aces 97 points
2010-11 Alaska Aces 97 points
2009-10 Idaho Steelheads 103 points
2008-09 Florida Everblades 103 points
2007-08 Cincinnati Cyclones 115 points
2006-07 Las Vegas Wranglers 106 points
2005-06 Alaska Aces 113 points
2004-05 Pensacola Ice Pilots 107 points
2003-04 San Diego Gulls 108 points
2002-03 Toledo Storm 104 points
2001-02 Louisiana Ice Gators 116 points
2000-01 Trenton Titans 104 points
1999-00 Florida Everblades 108 points
1998-99 Pee Dee Pride 106 points
1997-98 Louisiana Ice Gators 96 points
1996-97 South Carolina Stingrays 100 points
1995-96 Richmond Renegades 105 points
1994-95 Wheeling Thunderbirds 97 points
1993-94 Knoxville Cherokees 94 points
1992-93 Wheeling Thunderbirds 88 points
1991-92 Toledo Storm 95 points
1990-91 Knoxville Cherokees 97 points
1989-90 Winston-Salem Thunderbirds 82 points
1998-89 Erie Panthers 77 points
