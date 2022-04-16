Americans Need Overtime to Beat Iowa

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Iowa Heartlanders in overtime on Friday night by a score of 3-2 at CUTX Event Center in front of an announced crowd of 3,244.

The Americans battled back from a 2-1 deficit in the third period to tie the game late in the final frame when Spencer Asuchak made a perfect pass in front of the Iowa net to Ryan Lohin for the game tying goal at 16:43 of the frame. It was Lohin's 10th goal of the season.

Iowa's Kris Bennett took a four-minute penalty in overtime setting up a dramatic Allen come from behind victory. Josh Winquist ripped a shot from the right circle that beat Iowa's Hunter Jones for the game winner sending the Americans into Saturday in fourth place and a win away from clinching a playoff spot.

"This was a great comeback," said Americans forward Jack Combs, on the Americans postgame show. "We made the most of our power play attempts and gave ourselves a chance to clinch a playoff spot at home on Saturday night.

With the Idaho Steelheads regulation loss to Utah on Friday night the Americans jumped the Steelheads moving back into fourth place in the Mountain Division setting up the biggest home game of the season on Saturday night. Visit the Americans website for tickets.

