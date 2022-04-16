Fuel Close out the Season with 4-2 Win over Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS - In the season finale, the Fuel hosted the Cincinnati Cyclones at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. After two periods, the two teams would go into the locker room tied at one goal apiece. Indy would explode in the third period with back-to-back goals from Spencer Watson and Chris Van Os-Shaw and eventually earn the 4-2 win in the season finale thanks to an empty-net goal from Seamus Malone.

Outshooting the Cyclones 7-4 through the first 10 minutes of the game, the Fuel would be unable to beat Cyclones goaltender Mark Sinclair. The Fuel would kill off two penalties midway through the period, holding Cincinnati scoreless. Indy would have a power play late in the period and pouncing on a rebound, Bryan Lemos jammed the puck under Sinclair, giving the Fuel a 1-0 lead heading into the locker room.

Starting the second period off on a physical note, Dominic Dockery and Brandon Yeamans would drop the gloves 4:45 into the period. Taking advantage of a Fuel penalty, Pat McLeod would tie the game at one goal each when he tapped home a loose puck in front of Mitch Gillam.

Earning an early power play to start the third period, Cincinnati's Patrick Polino streaked down the sideboards and wristed a shot over the shoulder of Gillam, giving the Cyclones a 2-1 lead. Scoring on their own power play, Spencer Watson jumped on a puck that bounced off of a Cyclones player and one-timed it over the shoulder of Sinclair.

Giving the Fuel a 3-2 lead with just under five minutes remaining Chris Van Os-Shaw buried a rebound that bounced off of Sinclair. Seamus Malone would pot the empty netter from his own end and give the Fuel the eventual 4-2 win in the season finale.

