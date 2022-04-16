ECHL Announces Fine, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Saturday announced the following fine and suspensions.

Orlando's Tufto fined, suspended

Orlando's Odeen Tufto has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #950, Orlando at Greenville, on April 15.

Tufto is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 6:59 of the second period.

Tufto will miss Orlando's game at Jacksonville tonight (April 16).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Kansas City's Harrison suspended

Kansas City's Ryan Harrison has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #952, Wichita at Kansas City, on April 15.

Harrison is suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of regulation.

Harrison will miss Kansas City's game at Wichita tonight (April 16).

