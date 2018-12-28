Solar Bears Blanked by IceMen in 5-0 Decision
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opposing netminder Tanner Jaillet made 19 saves as the Orlando Solar Bears (15-12-3-0) were unable to find the back of the net against the Jacksonville Icemen (18-12-1-0) in a 5-0 loss on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.
Click here for the box score.
The Icemen scored just 1:45 into the game when Jake Randolph converted on a wrap-around attempt at the right post and slid the puck past the leg of Charlie Millen at the far post.
Wacey Rabbit made it 2-0 for the hosts at 19:11 when he redirected a shot from Maxime Fortier.
Rabbit added his second goal of the game with a shorthanded tally at 10:42 of the third period.
Kris Newbury made it 4-0 after he snapped the face-off win from Cody Fowlie into the upper-right corner of the net at 16:18.
Dajon Mingo capped the scoring for Jacksonville with a wrist shot at 17:08 from the high slot.
Millen took the loss with 32 saves on 37 shots against.
THREE STARS
1) Tanner Jaillet - JAX
2) Wacey Rabbit - JAX
3) Kris Newbury - JAX
