Solar Bears Blanked by IceMen in 5-0 Decision

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Opposing netminder Tanner Jaillet made 19 saves as the Orlando Solar Bears (15-12-3-0) were unable to find the back of the net against the Jacksonville Icemen (18-12-1-0) in a 5-0 loss on Friday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen scored just 1:45 into the game when Jake Randolph converted on a wrap-around attempt at the right post and slid the puck past the leg of Charlie Millen at the far post.

Wacey Rabbit made it 2-0 for the hosts at 19:11 when he redirected a shot from Maxime Fortier.

Rabbit added his second goal of the game with a shorthanded tally at 10:42 of the third period.

Kris Newbury made it 4-0 after he snapped the face-off win from Cody Fowlie into the upper-right corner of the net at 16:18.

Dajon Mingo capped the scoring for Jacksonville with a wrist shot at 17:08 from the high slot.

Millen took the loss with 32 saves on 37 shots against.

THREE STARS

1) Tanner Jaillet - JAX

2) Wacey Rabbit - JAX

3) Kris Newbury - JAX

