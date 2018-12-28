LaCouvee Loaned to Laval

PORTLAND, ME - Mariners goaltender Connor LaCouvee will join his second AHL organization this season as he's been loaned to the AHL's Laval Rocket. This comes after LaCouvee spent a stint with the Utica Comets in November.

LaCouvee, a 24-year-old from Qualicum Beach, CA, was responsible for the first two wins in Mariners franchise history as he defeated the Newfoundland Growlers on October 21st and the Manchester Monarchs on October 24th, both at the Cross Insurance Arena. Shortly after, he was loaned to Utica on October 29th, and appeared in three games for the Comets, making one start. He posted a 2.87 GAA and a .877 SV%.

Returning to the Mariners on November 21st, LaCouvee picked up two wins at Manchester (December 1st and 22nd) with a pair of losses at Newfoundland and Adirondack in between. The Mariners signed LaCouvee out of Minnesota State-Mankato, where he finished his NCAA career with a 1.80 GAA and a .914 SV%. He also spent three seasons with Boston University.

The Mariners signed former Boston Bruin Hannu Toivonen yesterday to take LaCouvee's spot on the active roster.

The Mariners host the Worcester Railers tonight at 7:15 PM for a 1-2-3 Friday, Nickelodeon Takeover Night, and First Responders Night. The Mariners will wear Double Dare jerseys, auctioned off throughout the game in the concourse via silent auction. Tickets can be purchased at MarinersOfMaine.com or by calling 207-775-3458.

