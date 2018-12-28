Americans and Grizzlies Game Tonight Is Cancelled Due to Travel Issues

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, and the Utah Grizzlies announced today that the game tonight has been postponed due to travel issues for Allen. The game was originally scheduled for 8:05 pm CST.

The Americans original flight yesterday morning was cancelled, and with no other flights available to accommodate the team, the Americans departed by bus yesterday afternoon and ran into icy weather in New Mexico, which eventually led to tonight's cancellation. Friday's cancelled game will be played this Sunday afternoon at 1:00 pm CST at the Maverik Center.

The two teams will play tomorrow night as scheduled at 8:05 pm CST. Allen is 0-3 against the Grizzlies, having dropped three straight in late November.

The Americans return home on December 31st to play the Tulsa Oilers in the traditional New Years Eve game at Allen Event Center. Call 972-912-1000 for information.

