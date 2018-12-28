Mavs' Comeback Falls Short in Tulsa
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release
TULSA, Ok. - The Kansas City Mavericks (16-10-1-1) fell to the Tulsa Oilers (14-11-4-2) on Friday night at the BOK Center in Tulsa.
Tulsa came into Friday night's contest winless in their previous 11 contests and the Mavericks would look to continue that streak. After a hooking penalty to Kansas City's Zach Fischer, the home team got on the board first as Tulsa forward Alex Globke fired a wrister through a screen in front and beat Mavericks netminder Nick Schneider for his first professional goal. The first period was full of back and forth action, but no further scoring would occur.
The Oilers would double their lead just 17 seconds into the second period as Ryan Tesink would net his 12th of the campaign to make it 2-0 Tulsa. The Oilers continued to buzz after that marker and used that momentum to dominate game play during the middle frame. The Mavericks would get on the board as CJ Eick redirected a shot from the point that bested Oilers goalie Devin Williams for his sixth goal of the season. Tulsa would return the favor just over three minutes later when Charlie Sampair regained the two-goal edge for Tulsa to make it 3-1 Oilers. The Mavericks kept fighting and cut their deficit in half with just 1:23 left in the period as Mike Panowyk won a foot race to a loose puck in the neutral zone and beat Williams for his fifth tally of the season.
The Mavericks started off the third period well, setting up several scoring chances but could not find twine again behind Williams as the Oilers goalie made several big stops to hold his team's lead. Tulsa added an insurance marker on the second of the night for Sampair and Oilers captain Adam Pleskach would later add the empty-netter to give Tulsa the 5-2 victory.
Williams stopped 23 of 25 Kansas City shots including several quality chances in the third period for the victory. Schneider played well despite the final score, stopping 34 Tulsa shots in defeat.
The Mavericks travel to Wichita for a matchup with the Thunder on Saturday night, before returning to Kansas City for the traditional New Year's Eve game at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena.
