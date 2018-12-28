Grizzlies December 28th Game Rescheduled

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release





West Valley City, Utah - Tonight's Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies game has been rescheduled due to weather and travel issues with the Americans.

The game will be rescheduled for Sunday, December 30th at 12:00 pm at Maverik Center.

The Saturday, December 29th Allen at Utah game will take place as scheduled, with a 7:00 pm face-off at Maverik Center.

Tickets for the December 28th game will be good to use for the Sunday, December 30th rescheduled game. In the event you won't be able to attend the game on the 30th, tickets can be exchanged at the ticket outlet you got the tickets from for tickets for a future Grizzlies game. Tickets for tonight's game can also be exchanged at the box office for tickets for the Saturday, December 29th game.

The Utah Grizzlies apologize for the inconvenience. For more information and updates, follow the Grizzlies on Twitter @utahgrizzlies, Facebook and Instagram.

This Weekend's Games

December 29th - Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies. 7:00 pm. Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2.

December 30th - Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies. 1:00 pm. Classic Country 1370 AM/104.3 FM HD-2. * The postgame skate that was scheduled for Saturday, December 29th will be pushed back until after Sunday's game. The team poster giveaway courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile will still be on Saturday.

Upcoming Promotions

December 29th vs Allen Americans - Team Poster Giveaway courtesy of Metro by T-Mobile.

December 30th vs Allen Americans - Postgame Skate with Team.

January 2nd vs Wichita Thunder - Wendy's Wednesday (tickets staring at $10 with voucher from Wendy's)

January 4th vs Wichita Thunder - AFCU Friday. Knock Your Socks off Presented by Ford (Sock drive. Bring new and unused socks to the game).

January 5th vs Wichita Thunder - Ladies Night.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.