IceMen Shutout Bears in 5-0 Rout
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release
Jacksonville turned on the offense, and defense, in a 5-0 rout of the Solar Bears in front of a packed house at Veterans Memorial Arena. Tanner Jaillet stopped 19 shots on the way to his first pro shutout, while once again the Rabbit/Ladd/Fortier line proved successful more than once.
FINAL: Jacksonville 5 - Orlando 0
SCORING 1 2 3 T
Orlando 0 0 0 0
Jacksonville 2 0 3 5
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Orlando 6 5 8 19
Jacksonville 12 12 13 37
PP PIMS
Orlando 0 / 4 31 min / 10 inf
Jacksonville 0 / 6 27 min / 8 inf
Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type
1st JAX 1:15 Randolph (Newbury, Cederholm)
1st JAX 19:11 Rabbit (Fortier, Ladd)
3rd JAX 10:42 Rabbit (Ladd)
3rd JAX 16:18 Newbury (Fowlie)
3rd JAX 17:08 Mingo (Newbury, Fowlie)
Three Stars
1. JAX - Jaillet
2. JAX - Rabbit
3. JAX - Newbury
Ice Cubes
--Tanner Jaillet recorded his first pro shutout stopping 19 shots.
--Wacey Rabbit recorded his third straight two-point game.
--Wacey Rabbit, Maxime Fortier, and Garrett Ladd have combined for six goals and 12 assists in their last three games.
--Kris Newbury had three points on the night (1G, 2A).
--Jacksonville leads the league in SHGF at home with eight and is second in the league overall with 10.
Next Game(s)
Saturday, December 29 at Orlando
