IceMen Shutout Bears in 5-0 Rout

December 28, 2018 - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville turned on the offense, and defense, in a 5-0 rout of the Solar Bears in front of a packed house at Veterans Memorial Arena. Tanner Jaillet stopped 19 shots on the way to his first pro shutout, while once again the Rabbit/Ladd/Fortier line proved successful more than once.

FINAL: Jacksonville 5 - Orlando 0

SCORING 1 2 3 T

Orlando 0 0 0 0

Jacksonville 2 0 3 5

SHOTS 1 2 3 T

Orlando 6 5 8 19

Jacksonville 12 12 13 37

PP PIMS

Orlando 0 / 4 31 min / 10 inf

Jacksonville 0 / 6 27 min / 8 inf

Pd Team Time Goal, Assists Type

1st JAX 1:15 Randolph (Newbury, Cederholm)

1st JAX 19:11 Rabbit (Fortier, Ladd)

3rd JAX 10:42 Rabbit (Ladd)

3rd JAX 16:18 Newbury (Fowlie)

3rd JAX 17:08 Mingo (Newbury, Fowlie)

Three Stars

1. JAX - Jaillet

2. JAX - Rabbit

3. JAX - Newbury

Ice Cubes

--Tanner Jaillet recorded his first pro shutout stopping 19 shots.

--Wacey Rabbit recorded his third straight two-point game.

--Wacey Rabbit, Maxime Fortier, and Garrett Ladd have combined for six goals and 12 assists in their last three games.

--Kris Newbury had three points on the night (1G, 2A).

--Jacksonville leads the league in SHGF at home with eight and is second in the league overall with 10.

Next Game(s)

Saturday, December 29 at Orlando

