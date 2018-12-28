Oilers Snap Skid on Military Appreciation Night
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, OK - It had been 29 days since the Tulsa Oilers (14-11-6) tasted victory, but the Oilers finished the home potion of their 2018 schedule with a 5-2 win over the Kansas City Mavericks (16-10-2) on Military Appreciation Night at the BOK Center.
The Oilers scored late in their first power play when newcomer Alex Globke threw a wrist shot through a screen from the right circle to give Tulsa a 1-0 lead. Kansas City was unsuccessful on its only power play of the frame, as the Oilers carried the one-goal advantage into the locker room after 20 minutes.
Ryan Tesink gave the Oilers a 2-0 lead just 17 seconds into the second period when he scored on a breakaway. The Mavericks cut their deficit to one when a shot from the point ricocheted off of two players in front, last hitting former Oiler Joey Sides before entering the net. Tulsa added an insurance goal when Roman Ammirato threw a pass from the corner that Charlie Sampair tapped into the net past Kansas City goaltender Nick Schneider. The Mavericks made it 3-2 before the second period horn when Mike Panowyk snapped a shot from the left circle over the blocker of Devin Williams.
Late in regulation, Sampair buried his second goal of the game on a rebound that sat on the edge of the crease to put the Oilers in front 4-2. Captain Adam Pleskach put the exclamation point on Tulsa's first win since November 30 with an empty net goal in the final minute. Williams stopped 23 of 25 Mavericks shots to earn his seventh win of the season.
The Oilers head to Wichita for a Sunday matinee at 4:05pm against the Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena, and finish off the 2018 portion of the schedule with a New Year's Eve bash at 6:05pm against the Allen Americans at the Allen Event Center.
Season and Group Tickets are on sale now by calling the Oilers front office at 918-632-7825. Visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
