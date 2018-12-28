Growlers Sign Brad Barone
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NEWFOUNDLAND- The Newfoundland Growlers have signed Medfield, Massachusetts native Brad Barone to an ECHL contract. Barone rejoins the club after appearing in one game with the Growlers during the 2018 training camp exhibition series versus the Brampton Beast
Barone, 28 spent the past two months with the Norfolk Admirals. In his time in Norfolk, Barone appeared in seven games and went 1-3-1 with a 3.73 GAA and .890 save percentage. He is the reigning SPHL Goaltender of the Year and last season with the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs he was 15-15-2 with a league-leading .917 save percentage and a 2.93 GAA.
