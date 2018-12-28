ECHL Transactions - December 28
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 28, 2018:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Wichita:
Aidan Muir, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Binghamton
Add Andrew Tessier, D activated from reserve
Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Milwaukee
Atlanta:
Delete Jesse Gabrielle, F recalled to Providence by Boston
Brampton:
Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve
Delete Andy DiCristofaro, G released as EBUG
Cincinnati:
Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve
Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Brian Morgan, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Nastasiuk, F recalled by Charlotte
Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte
Fort Wayne:
Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG
Delete Eric Levine, G loaned to Cleveland
Indy:
Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve
Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve
Manchester:
Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve
Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Garrett Johnston, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Derian Plouffe, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F activated from reserve
Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Adam Carlson, G returned from loan to Milwaukee
Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG
Delete Travis Armstrong, D suspended by team, removed from active roster
Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG [12/27]
South Carolina:
Add Jeff Jakaitis, G added as EBUG
Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim
Utah:
Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)
Delete Caleb Herbert, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)
Wheeling:
Add Mark Petaccio, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/27]
Wichita:
Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)
Delete Luke Stork, F traded to Atlanta
Worcester:
Add Alexis Vanier, D activated from reserve
Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Americans and Grizzlies Game Tonight Is Cancelled Due to Travel Issues - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies December 28th Game Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Brad Barone - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Milwaukee Admirals Sign Desmond Bergin to PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Nastasiuk, Sheppard Recalled by AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Penguins Recall Kevin Spinozzi - Wheeling Nailers
- OurSports Central's Plays of the Year - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Game Day: Nailers Come to Town for Middle of Three-In-Three - Kalamazoo Wings
- LaCouvee Loaned to Laval - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Royals End Break, Host 1st-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Tammela Tricks IceMen in 4-3 Solar Bears Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Quick Start Propels 'Blades to 5-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Cuddemi, Skinner Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.