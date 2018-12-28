ECHL Transactions - December 28

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, December 28, 2018:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Wichita:

Aidan Muir, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Alex Sakellaropoulos, G returned from loan to Binghamton

Add Andrew Tessier, D activated from reserve

Delete Desmond Bergin, D loaned to Milwaukee

Atlanta:

Delete Jesse Gabrielle, F recalled to Providence by Boston

Brampton:

Delete Austin McEneny, D placed on reserve

Delete Andy DiCristofaro, G released as EBUG

Cincinnati:

Add Spencer Dorowicz, F activated from reserve

Delete Shaw Boomhower, F placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Brian Morgan, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Nastasiuk, F recalled by Charlotte

Delete Derek Sheppard, D recalled by Charlotte

Fort Wayne:

Add Alex Zion, G added as EBUG

Delete Eric Levine, G loaned to Cleveland

Indy:

Add Guillaume Naud, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Miles Liberati, D activated from reserve

Delete Anthony Collins, F placed on reserve

Manchester:

Add Michael Doherty, F activated from reserve

Delete Danny Tirone, G placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Brad Barone, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Garrett Johnston, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Derian Plouffe, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Stanislav Dzakhov, F activated from reserve

Delete Chris Crane, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Adam Carlson, G returned from loan to Milwaukee

Delete Michael Bitzer, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Joel Eisenhower, G released as EBUG

Delete Travis Armstrong, D suspended by team, removed from active roster

Add Joel Eisenhower, G added as EBUG [12/27]

South Carolina:

Add Jeff Jakaitis, G added as EBUG

Delete Angus Redmond, G recalled to San Diego by Anaheim

Utah:

Add Josh Anderson, D assigned from Colorado (AHL) by Colorado (NHL)

Delete Caleb Herbert, F recalled by Colorado (AHL)

Wheeling:

Add Mark Petaccio, F signed contract, added to active roster [12/27]

Wichita:

Delete Lane Bauer, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/22)

Delete Luke Stork, F traded to Atlanta

Worcester:

Add Alexis Vanier, D activated from reserve

Delete Austin Block, F placed on reserve

