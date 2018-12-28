Tammela Tricks IceMen in 4-3 Solar Bears Win

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jonne Tammela scored three goals and the Orlando Solar Bears (15-11-3-0) rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period for a 4-3 victory over the Jacksonville Icemen (17-12-1-0) on Thursday night at Veterans Memorial Arena.

The Icemen struck first at 6:22 of the first period when Christophe Lalancette netted a power-play goal for Jacksonville.

Garret Ladd extended Jacksonville's lead to two goals when he beat Corbin Boes at the 12:21 mark.

Tammela got Orlando on the board when he teamed up with Corey Kalk and jammed a rebound past Mikhail Berdin at 18:53 to cut the Icemen lead in half with his fourth of the season.

After a scoreless second period, Tammela tied it at 2-2 at 3:14 of the third period after Cody Donaghey found Tammela at the right circle. Tammela crept around a Jacksonville defender and tucked the puck inside the left post.

Mike Robinson gave Orlando its first lead of the night to make it 3-2 with his first professional goal. The puck glanced off the rookie forward and deflected into the crease as an off-balance Berdin attempted to cover the puck but fell back into his own net with the puck in his glove at 8:12.

The Icemen pulled even at 3-3 at 10:49 when Maxime Fortier backhanded a rebound past a sprawled Boes.

Tammela completed his hat trick and netted the game-winner at 14:49 when Michael Brodzinski floated a pass into the slot from the left corner, and Tammela corralled the puck out of the air before snapping it past Berdin to make it 4-3.

Boes picked up the win with 33 saves on 36 shots against; Berdin took the loss with 22 stops on 26 shots against.

NOTABLES

Orlando leads the regular season series with a 3-1-0-0 record against Jacksonville.

The win pushes the Solar Bears to a five-game road point streak (4-0-1-0) dating back to Nov. 18. The point streak matches a previous season-high of 4-0-1-0 on the road from Oct. 20-Nov. 10.

Chris LeBlanc recorded an assist in the win - his 100thcareer pro game - extending his point streak to three games (1g-4a).

Mathieu Foget also tallied an assist, extending his assist streak to three games (4a).

Corey Kalk led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal and added an assist in his return to the lineup.

THREE STARS

1) Jonne Tammela - ORL

2) Chris LeBlanc - ORL

3) Corbin Boes - ORL

