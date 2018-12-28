Cuddemi, Skinner Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa

Tulsa, OK - Ralph Cuddemi scored early in the third period and Stuart Skinner made 31 saves to help Wichita preserve a 1-0 victory over Tulsa on Thursday night at the BOK Center.

Cuddemi netted his 14th of the season while Skinner earned his third shutout of his pro career.

The game began as a stalemate with both teams firing 10 shots on net in the first period. Both Skinner and Devin Williams were up to the task through the first 20 minutes.

Tulsa outshot the Thunder 12-10 in the second, but both goaltenders continued to stay strong in between the pipes.

Cuddemi broke the scoreless tie at 4:45 of the third. He received a pass from Keoni Texeira and fired a rocket past Williams to make it 1-0. The Oilers were awarded a late power play and had a two-man advantage with just over a minute to go in regulation. Skinner came up large and Dyson Stevenson made two huge blocks in the final seconds to help the Thunder grab a 1-0 win.

Cuddemi snagged his ninth power play goal of the year while Texeira earned his 16th power play assist and power play point of the season.

Wichita was 1-for-1 on the power play. Tulsa went 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder returns home on Saturday night to host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:05 p.m.

