ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Tulsa's McKee fined, suspended
Tulsa's Mike McKee has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #390, Wichita at Tulsa, on Dec. 27.
McKee is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross checking infraction at 18:49 of the first period.
McKee will miss Tulsa's game vs. Kansas City tonight (Dec. 28).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Fort Wayne's Hodgman fined, suspended
Fort Wayne's Justin Hodgman has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #392, Kalamazoo at Fort Wayne, on Dec. 27.
Hodgman was assessed a match penalty for slashing under Rule #61.4 at 20:00 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.
Hodgman will miss Fort Wayne's games vs. Cincinnati (Dec. 29) and At Toledo (Dec. 30).
