Steelheads Roll Through Rush with 9-1 Win
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
RAPID CITY, S.D. - The Idaho Steelheads (17-10-3) post their highest goal total of the year for the second-straight game, taking down the Rapid City Rush (14-14-5) with a 9-1 win on Friday night from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.
The Steelheads came out early off of a penalty kill to push in the opening goal. At 4:13 of the first period, Steelheads forward Brad McClure set up a rebound for forward A.J. White to push in off the right post to take an early 1-0 lead. Steelheads forward Tony Calderone was opened up by forward Kale Kessy in the left circle for a one-time shot at 12:05 on the power play, doubling the advantage to 2-0.
In the second period, the Steelheads stretched their lead with four more goals starting with a breakaway tally by defenseman Jeff King at 5:07 to triple the lead, 3-0. Calderone returned the favor for Kessy, who was opened up off the right post for his own tally and a 4-0 lead at 8:38. The Rush did find an answer from forward Garrett Klotz on the power play at 12:27, but Calderone earned his second goal of the night seven seconds later at 12:34, spreading the lead back to five, 5-1. Steelheads forward Mitch Moroz bolstered the lead to 6-1 with a deflection on the power play at 19:03 to lead toward the third period.
In the third period, the Steelheads continued to pound in goals. At 8:12, Steelheads forward Brad McClure stashed in a loose puck out of a scrum to stretch the lead to 7-1. Kessy earned his second goal of the night on a 5-on-3 power play from the right circle, and Steelheads forward Reid Petryk finalized the scoreline at 9-1 on a 2-on-1 shorthanded break along with forward Elgin Pearce.
Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (10-4-0) turned aside 28 of 29 shots in the win. Rush netminder Adam Carlson (10-6-4) stopped 10 of 15 shots in 32:34 minutes, and Tyler Parks halted nine of 12 shots in 27:26 minutes of relief.
The Steelheads and Rush continue their three-game weekend on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7:05 p.m. from Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK and ECHL TV.
The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Jan. 9 at 7:10 p.m. to open a three-game series against the Toledo Walleye. The Holiday Hat Trick is here! Get tickets and a Steelheads cap as your perfect stocking stuffer for the holiday season! Single-game tickets and season ticket packages are on sale, with full-season packages starting as low as $300 per seat. Contact the Idaho Steelheads at 208-383-0080 for more information or log on to idahosteelheads.com.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018
- Steelheads Roll Through Rush with 9-1 Win - Idaho Steelheads
- Solar Bears Blanked by IceMen in 5-0 Decision - Orlando Solar Bears
- Fuel Dispatch First-Place Cyclones for Third Straight Victory - Indy Fuel
- Gardiner's Hat Trick Propels K-Wings Past Nailers - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mavs' Comeback Falls Short in Tulsa - Kansas City Mavericks
- Swamp Rabbits' Comeback Spoiled by 'Blades - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Railers Grab a Point in Physical 3-2 Shootout Road Loss in Portland - Worcester Railers HC
- Wings Escape with Late Win, Despite Wheeling Comeback - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers Snap Skid on Military Appreciation Night - Tulsa Oilers
- Cyclones Point Streak Snapped in Road Loss - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Wild Win-Iecki: Everblades Hold off Swamp Rabbits for Shootout Victory - Florida Everblades
- IceMen Shutout Bears in 5-0 Rout - Jacksonville IceMen
- McNicholas Leads Mariners to Comeback Win over Worcester - Maine Mariners
- Klima's Last Minute Strike Pushes Norfolk Past Rays - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Fly Past Monarchs by 4-2 Final - Adirondack Thunder
- Monarchs Drop Fourth Straight Game in 4-2 Loss to Thunder - Manchester Monarchs
- Admirals Sting Rays as Norfolk Snaps Winless Streak - Norfolk Admirals
- Royals Overwhelm Growlers 4-1 - Newfoundland Growlers
- Royals Corral First-Place Growlers, 4-1 - Reading Royals
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Americans and Grizzlies Game Tonight Is Cancelled Due to Travel Issues - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies December 28th Game Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Brad Barone - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Milwaukee Admirals Sign Desmond Bergin to PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Nastasiuk, Sheppard Recalled by AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Penguins Recall Kevin Spinozzi - Wheeling Nailers
- OurSports Central's Plays of the Year - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Game Day: Nailers Come to Town for Middle of Three-In-Three - Kalamazoo Wings
- LaCouvee Loaned to Laval - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Royals End Break, Host 1st-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Tammela Tricks IceMen in 4-3 Solar Bears Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Quick Start Propels 'Blades to 5-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Cuddemi, Skinner Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.