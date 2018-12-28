Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster

West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Josh Anderson has been added to the Utah Grizzlies roster. Anderson appeared in 1 game for the AHL's Colorado Eagles.

Anderson has 1 assist in 17 games for Utah this season. He was drafted in the 3rd round (71st overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

In a separate move, forward Caleb Herbert has been called up to the Colorado Eagles. Herbert leads the league with 38 points and is 2nd with 19 goals on the season. Herbert, along with Cole Ully, were selected as ECHL Co-Players of the Month of November.

