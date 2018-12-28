Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Defenseman Josh Anderson has been added to the Utah Grizzlies roster. Anderson appeared in 1 game for the AHL's Colorado Eagles.
Anderson has 1 assist in 17 games for Utah this season. He was drafted in the 3rd round (71st overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
In a separate move, forward Caleb Herbert has been called up to the Colorado Eagles. Herbert leads the league with 38 points and is 2nd with 19 goals on the season. Herbert, along with Cole Ully, were selected as ECHL Co-Players of the Month of November.
For tickets, go to utahgrizzlies.com, any Smith's Tix locations or calling the Grizzlies at (801) 988-8000.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Americans and Grizzlies Game Tonight Is Cancelled Due to Travel Issues - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies December 28th Game Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Brad Barone - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Milwaukee Admirals Sign Desmond Bergin to PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Nastasiuk, Sheppard Recalled by AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Penguins Recall Kevin Spinozzi - Wheeling Nailers
- OurSports Central's Plays of the Year - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Game Day: Nailers Come to Town for Middle of Three-In-Three - Kalamazoo Wings
- LaCouvee Loaned to Laval - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Royals End Break, Host 1st-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Tammela Tricks IceMen in 4-3 Solar Bears Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Quick Start Propels 'Blades to 5-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Cuddemi, Skinner Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.