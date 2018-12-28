OurSports Central's Plays of the Year

by Fran Stuchbury

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)





As we close the book on 2018, the OurSports Central staff looks back on the top plays of the year in independent and minor league sports. From close finishes to memorable celebrations and even a referee's explanation, these 10 moments show some of the year's best from the leagues OurSports Central covers.

National Lacrosse League

This NLL referee gives an honest explanation of his penalty call:

World TeamTennis

Madison Brengle of the Washington Kastles shows why one should hustle for every ball in this amazing defensive display:

International League

The Indianapolis Indians use a fortuitous bounce off the dugout railing to complete a game-ending double play:

Major League Soccer

Zlatan Ibrahimovic welcomes himself to MLS with his first goal for the LA Galaxy:

Canadian Football League

Jon Gott of the Ottawa RedBlacks celebrates a touchdown and ignites a controversy:

NBA G League

PJ Dozier of the Oklahoma City Blue beats the buzzer for a win at the NBA G League Showcase:

Major Arena Soccer League

What's better than scoring a goal? Jonatas Melo of the Baltimore Blast uses it as a springboard to his future:

Women's National Basketball Association

Tiffany Hayes grabs a loose ball, then launches a desperation heave for the Atlanta Dream vs. the Connecticut Sun:

ECHL

With the clock winding down in overtime, South Carolina Stingrays forward Patrick Gaul eyes a breakaway. The only problem, he doesn't have a stick:

Midwest League

Bottom of the ninth, trailing by two, two outs and two strikes; swing and a miss. Game over, right? Unless the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pull off the impossible:

Did we miss anything? Contact us to let us know!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.