OurSports Central's Plays of the Year
by Fran Stuchbury
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL)
As we close the book on 2018, the OurSports Central staff looks back on the top plays of the year in independent and minor league sports. From close finishes to memorable celebrations and even a referee's explanation, these 10 moments show some of the year's best from the leagues OurSports Central covers.
National Lacrosse League
This NLL referee gives an honest explanation of his penalty call:
World TeamTennis
Madison Brengle of the Washington Kastles shows why one should hustle for every ball in this amazing defensive display:
International League
The Indianapolis Indians use a fortuitous bounce off the dugout railing to complete a game-ending double play:
Major League Soccer
Zlatan Ibrahimovic welcomes himself to MLS with his first goal for the LA Galaxy:
Canadian Football League
Jon Gott of the Ottawa RedBlacks celebrates a touchdown and ignites a controversy:
NBA G League
PJ Dozier of the Oklahoma City Blue beats the buzzer for a win at the NBA G League Showcase:
Major Arena Soccer League
What's better than scoring a goal? Jonatas Melo of the Baltimore Blast uses it as a springboard to his future:
Women's National Basketball Association
Tiffany Hayes grabs a loose ball, then launches a desperation heave for the Atlanta Dream vs. the Connecticut Sun:
ECHL
With the clock winding down in overtime, South Carolina Stingrays forward Patrick Gaul eyes a breakaway. The only problem, he doesn't have a stick:
Midwest League
Bottom of the ninth, trailing by two, two outs and two strikes; swing and a miss. Game over, right? Unless the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pull off the impossible:
Did we miss anything? Contact us to let us know!
