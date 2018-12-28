Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday that they have signed rookie defenseman Guillaume Naud. Naud will be available in time for the Fuel's Central Division contest with the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Naud, 26, appeared in one ECHL game this season, recording two penalty minutes for the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 12 while on loan from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. In 18 games with Peoria this season, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound rearguard tallied two goals, five assists and 18 penalty minutes. Before earning an invite to the Fuel's training camp this fall, Naud made his professional debut in the ECHL at the end of the 2017-18 season. The native of Augsburg, Germany saw action in 10 contests with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Manchester Monarchs, registering his first ECHL point while with the Monarchs on March 2, 2018.

Prior to turning pro, Naud played five seasons of collegiate hockey in Canada split between the University of Lethbridge and Nipissing University. In three seasons with Nipissing, the defenseman tallied nine goals and 22 assists over 59 games.

The Fuel continue a weekend homestand Friday as they take on the ECHL-leading Cyclones, before wrapping up their 3-in-3 set Saturday against the Brampton Beast.

Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.