Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Friday that they have signed rookie defenseman Guillaume Naud. Naud will be available in time for the Fuel's Central Division contest with the Cincinnati Cyclones Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Naud, 26, appeared in one ECHL game this season, recording two penalty minutes for the Kalamazoo Wings on Dec. 12 while on loan from the Southern Professional Hockey League's Peoria Rivermen. In 18 games with Peoria this season, the 6-foot-2, 207-pound rearguard tallied two goals, five assists and 18 penalty minutes. Before earning an invite to the Fuel's training camp this fall, Naud made his professional debut in the ECHL at the end of the 2017-18 season. The native of Augsburg, Germany saw action in 10 contests with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits and Manchester Monarchs, registering his first ECHL point while with the Monarchs on March 2, 2018.
Prior to turning pro, Naud played five seasons of collegiate hockey in Canada split between the University of Lethbridge and Nipissing University. In three seasons with Nipissing, the defenseman tallied nine goals and 22 assists over 59 games.
The Fuel continue a weekend homestand Friday as they take on the ECHL-leading Cyclones, before wrapping up their 3-in-3 set Saturday against the Brampton Beast.
Single-game tickets are now on sale for the Fuel's 5th anniversary season at Indiana Farmers Coliseum! Lock up your seat for every second of the action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum with a Fuel Ticket Plan - grab yours by heading to IndyFuelHockey.com or by calling the Fuel front office at 317-925-FUEL. Don't forget to follow the Fuel on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat (IndyFuel) for news, updates, contests and much more throughout the 2018-19 season.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018
- ECHL Transactions - December 28 - ECHL
- Americans and Grizzlies Game Tonight Is Cancelled Due to Travel Issues - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies December 28th Game Rescheduled - Utah Grizzlies
- Josh Anderson Added to Grizzlies Roster - Utah Grizzlies
- Guillaume Naud Added to Fuel Blue Line - Indy Fuel
- Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule - Orlando Solar Bears
- Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Cyclones Game Preview: vs. Indy - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Game Preview: Solar Bears at IceMen - Orlando Solar Bears
- Growlers Sign Brad Barone - Newfoundland Growlers
- Nailers at Wings Game Day Snap Shot, December 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Milwaukee Admirals Sign Desmond Bergin to PTO - Adirondack Thunder
- Nastasiuk, Sheppard Recalled by AHL's Charlotte Checkers - Florida Everblades
- Penguins Recall Kevin Spinozzi - Wheeling Nailers
- OurSports Central's Plays of the Year - OSC Original by Fran Stuchbury
- Game Day: Nailers Come to Town for Middle of Three-In-Three - Kalamazoo Wings
- LaCouvee Loaned to Laval - Maine Mariners
- Game Day: Royals End Break, Host 1st-Place Growlers - Reading Royals
- Tammela Tricks IceMen in 4-3 Solar Bears Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Quick Start Propels 'Blades to 5-2 Win over Atlanta - Florida Everblades
- Cuddemi, Skinner Pushes Wichita Past Tulsa - Wichita Thunder
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.