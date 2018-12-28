Nastasiuk, Sheppard Recalled by AHL's Charlotte Checkers

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades announced Friday that the American Hockey League's Charlotte Checkers have recalled forward Zach Nastasiuk and defenseman Derek Sheppard.

This is Nastasiuk's second call-up to the Checkers this season, while Sheppard is being recalled to the AHL for this first time in his career.

Nastasiuk, 23, has tabbed 17 points (9g-8a) in 28 games in his first season with the 'Blades. He appeared in 64 games over the last five seasons with the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and has 14 career AHL points (4g-10a) in those 64 games. The Barrie, Ontario, native saw his most recent AHL action last season, suiting up in 20 games for Grand Rapids and posting five points on a goal and four assists.

Prior to turning professional, Nastasiuk played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the Owen Sound Attack from 2011-15. A second-round pick of the Detroit Red Wings in the 2013 NHL Draft, Nastasiuk recorded 187 career points (89g-98a) in the OHL.

In his first full season with the Everblades, Sheppard, 24, leads the team's defensemen in scoring with 18 points (9g, 9a) in 30 games. He has recorded four multi-point games this season, including his first career multi-goal game in this past Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over Orlando.

Sheppard, an Ajax, Ontario, native, posted seven points (4g, 3a) in 10 games with the 'Blades last season. Prior to turning professional, he played 111 career games over four seasons with York University. Sheppard notched 33 goals and 100 points in his college career with the Lions.

The Everblades continue a three-in-three weekend with a 7 p.m. matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Friday night at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

