Cyclones Point Streak Snapped in Road Loss
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release
Indianapolis, IN - The Cincinnati Cyclones (20-6-2-2) suffered just their sixth regulation loss of the season on Friday night in a 5-2 loss to the Indy Fuel. Forward Alex Wideman and Jesse Schultz tallied the goals for the Cyclones, who see their 10-game point streak snapped.
The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead eight and a half minutes into the first when defenseman Arvin Atwal dropped pass to Wideman in the slot, and he rifled a shot in past Fuel goaltender Matt Tompkins to put Cincinnati on top.
The momentum was short-lived however, as the Fuel received a pair of goals from forwards Quentin Shore and Matt Rupert midway through the period to take a 2-1 lead after one.
In the second Indy extended their lead to a pair just 2:09 in when forward Brett Welychka skated in on a breakaway and scored to push their advantage to 3-1. The Cyclones were not deterred and brought it back to within a goal two minutes later when Schultz came down the left side following a pass from Wideman, and snapped a shot in from the circle to cut the Cincinnati deficit to 3-2.
The 3-2 Indy lead held up throughout the remainder of the second, and in the third Indy tacked on two more from Ryan Rupert to head off to a 5-2 win. Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 32-23 on the evening, with goaltender Jonas Johansson stopping 18 in the loss. Cincinnati heads to Ft. Wayne on Saturday night to take on the Komets, with the face-off set for 7:30pm ET.
