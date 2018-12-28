Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule

December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release





ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following change to the team's promotional schedule for the 2018-19 season:

The team's Celebrity Classic has been moved from the Saturday, Jan. 5 game against the South Carolina Stingrays to Saturday, March 2, when the Solar Bears face the Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Further details for the Celebrity Classic will be announced closer to the new game date.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back in action tonight when they face the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to battle Jacksonville at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.

Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:

Celebrate the holiday season with a Festive Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Orlando Solar Bears Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, December 21st! Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.

2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:

The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.

2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:

Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.

2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:

Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 28, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.