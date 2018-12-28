Solar Bears Make Adjustment to Promotional Schedule
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the following change to the team's promotional schedule for the 2018-19 season:
The team's Celebrity Classic has been moved from the Saturday, Jan. 5 game against the South Carolina Stingrays to Saturday, March 2, when the Solar Bears face the Florida Everblades at 7 p.m. at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center. Further details for the Celebrity Classic will be announced closer to the new game date.
NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears are back in action tonight when they face the Jacksonville Icemen at 7:30 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to battle Jacksonville at the ARS.com Rink at Amway Center on Saturday, Dec. 29 at 7 p.m. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets to the game.
Festive Four Packs presented by CenturyLink:
Celebrate the holiday season with a Festive Four Pack, presented by CenturyLink! Pick any four games and get $65 dollars in gift certificates to Dick's Sporting Goods, Duffy's Sports Grill, QDOBA Mexican Eats and a FREE center ice ticket to the Orlando Solar Bears Teddy Bear Toss game on Friday, December 21st! Packs start as low as $69.99 - CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE.
2018-19 Season Presented by XYMOPrint:
The 2018-19 Orlando Solar Bears season is presented by XYMOPrint, Orlando's digital printing experts. As a special offer, fans who call XYMOPrint at (888) 223-9390 from now until June 15, 2019 and reference the Solar Bears will receive 30% off their first order of 500 business cards.
2018-19 Single-Game Tickets Now on Sale:
Single-game tickets for the Orlando Solar Bears 2018-19 regular season home schedule are now on sale! Fans can purchase single-game tickets for as little as $15 at the Amway Center box office, or online at Ticketmaster.com.
2018-19 Season Ticket Memberships:
Season Ticket Memberships for the seventh season of ECHL Orlando Solar Bears hockey are now on sale. Full and Half-Season memberships are both available, starting as low as $270. For more information, call (407) 951-8200 or visit orlandosolarbearshockey.com.
