Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have traded future considerations to the Wichita Thunder for forward Luke Stork.

Stork, 23, is in his first season of pro hockey where he has notched four assists in 16 games for the Maine Mariners. The Pittsburgh, PA native was acquired by Wichita on December 27th but never appeared in a game with the Thunder. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward played four seasons at The Ohio State University totaling 46 points (17g, 29a) in 143 games. The rookie forward posted 14 points (6g, 8a) in 33 games during his sophomore season, the best campaign of his collegiate career. Stork was named Ohio State's Alternate Captain during his senior season last year and helped lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the NCAA's Frozen Four.

