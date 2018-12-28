Gladiators Acquire Rookie Forward from Wichita
December 28, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Friday that they have traded future considerations to the Wichita Thunder for forward Luke Stork.
Stork, 23, is in his first season of pro hockey where he has notched four assists in 16 games for the Maine Mariners. The Pittsburgh, PA native was acquired by Wichita on December 27th but never appeared in a game with the Thunder. The 6-foot, 180-pound forward played four seasons at The Ohio State University totaling 46 points (17g, 29a) in 143 games. The rookie forward posted 14 points (6g, 8a) in 33 games during his sophomore season, the best campaign of his collegiate career. Stork was named Ohio State's Alternate Captain during his senior season last year and helped lead the Buckeyes to an appearance in the NCAA's Frozen Four.
The 16th season of Atlanta Gladiators hockey continues at the Infinite Energy Arena Saturday, December 29th, against the Norfolk Admirals at 7:35 PM. For ticket information, visit the official team website at www.atlantagladiators.com or call the main office line at 770-497-5100.
The Gladiators are members of the ECHL, the nation's premier "AA" hockey league. All home games are played at the 9,119-seat Infinite Energy Arena, located just off I-85 on Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth - where parking is always free. The Gladiators have established an unrivaled commitment to excellence, maintaining a distinctive reputation for affordable and family-friendly sports entertainment and are consistently ranked as one of the top "Things To Do" in the Atlanta area and across the North Georgia region.
