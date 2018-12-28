Milwaukee Admirals Sign Desmond Bergin to PTO

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Desmond Bergin has signed a professional try-out contract with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

Bergin, 25, earns his third American Hockey League recall of the season after previously playing two stints with the Providence Bruins this season. The Natick, MA native has appeared in six AHL games this year while collecting 2 PIM and a plus-one rating for Providence.

The Harvard University product is in his second year with Adirondack where he has accumulated 12 points (4g-8a) in 21 ECHL games so far this season. Bergin led all Thunder defensemen in scoring during the 2017-2018 campaign when he totaled 43 points (15g-28a) while adding an additional seven points in the 2018 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils, announced today that defenseman Desmond Bergin has signed a professional try-out contract with the AHL's Milwaukee Admirals.

