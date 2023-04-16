Seven Players Reassigned to Toledo Walleye

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday reassigned defensemen Seth Barton, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender John Lethemon from the Grand Rapids Griffins to the Toledo Walleye (ECHL). In addition, the Griffins reassigned forwards Trenton Bliss, Kirill Tyutyayev and Drew Worrad to the Walleye.

Toledo enters its season finale tonight against the Fort Wayne Komets with a 45-19-4-3 record (0.683), which is good for second place in the Central Division of the ECHL. The Walleye will begin the Kelly Cup playoffs on Friday, April 21 when they travel to Indianapolis to compete in game one of a best-of-seven series with the Fuel in the Central Division semifinals. A season ago, the Walleye dropped a 4-1 series against the Florida Everblades in the Kelly Cup Finals.

