Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars

Iowa Wild (33-27-6-5; 77 pts.) at Texas Stars (40-19-9-3; 92 points)

The Iowa Wild and Texas Stars square off in the final game of the 2022-23 regular season at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Sunday at 5 p.m. Iowa can clinch the second playoff berth in franchise history with a win.

IRON MEN

Iowa Wild defenseman Joe Hicketts is the only member of either club to have played all 71 games this season. The Wild have not had a skater play in every game of the season since 2020-21, when Jarrett Burton, Gabriel Dumont, and Damien Giroux played in all 34 games of a shortened season. The last Iowa player to skate in every game of a full season was Mason Shaw in 2018-19, who played in all 76 games.

BOUNCING BACK

- Iowa is 4-1-0-0 following overtime losses this season

- The Wild own a 10-2-2-0 on the road this season when playing the second of back-to-back games or the third game of a three-in-three

- Iowa is 5-1-0-0 in the second game of its last six back-to-back sets

PLAYOFF PICTURE

- Iowa's "magic number" currently sits at two points

- The Wild can clinch a playoff position Sunday with a win over Texas

- Fourth and fifth place in the Central Division can not be finalized until after Iowa plays Texas and Rockford plays Milwaukee

