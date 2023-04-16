Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule and matchup information for their first-round series against the Colorado Eagles in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The Reign will be the No. 6 seed in the Pacific Division with a record of 34-32-5-1 and 74 points in the standings. Colorado is the No. 3 seed with a record of 40-22-7-3 and 90 points.

All games in the best-of-3 series will be played in Loveland, Colorado at the Budweiser Events Center with the Reign designated as the home team during Game 2.

Game 1 - Ontario at Colorado - Wednesday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 2 - Ontario at Colorado - Friday, April 21 at 6:05 p.m.

Game 3* - Ontario at Colorado - Saturday, April 22 at 6:05 p.m.

*if necessary

The series will be the third year in a row that the two teams have met during postseason play. Colorado moved past Ontario three games to none last spring in the 2022 Pacific Division Semifinals and also prevailed by a 5-4 score in a winner-take-all game during the Pacific Division's postseason on May 18, 2021.

During the 2022-23 regular season, the Reign had a record of 4-4-0 against the Eagles, with the teams meeting four times in each city.

