Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have released the schedule and matchup information for their first-round series against the Colorado Eagles in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.
The Reign will be the No. 6 seed in the Pacific Division with a record of 34-32-5-1 and 74 points in the standings. Colorado is the No. 3 seed with a record of 40-22-7-3 and 90 points.
All games in the best-of-3 series will be played in Loveland, Colorado at the Budweiser Events Center with the Reign designated as the home team during Game 2.
Game 1 - Ontario at Colorado - Wednesday, April 19 at 6:05 p.m.
Game 2 - Ontario at Colorado - Friday, April 21 at 6:05 p.m.
Game 3* - Ontario at Colorado - Saturday, April 22 at 6:05 p.m.
*if necessary
The series will be the third year in a row that the two teams have met during postseason play. Colorado moved past Ontario three games to none last spring in the 2022 Pacific Division Semifinals and also prevailed by a 5-4 score in a winner-take-all game during the Pacific Division's postseason on May 18, 2021.
During the 2022-23 regular season, the Reign had a record of 4-4-0 against the Eagles, with the teams meeting four times in each city.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Utica to Host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Earns AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Roadrunners Wrap up Regular Season against San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Will Begin Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks to Clinch AHL and Pacific Division Titles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stopped by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Calgary, Setting up Playoff Rematch with the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.