Round 1 Schedule Set for Phantoms vs. Charlotte
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and American Hockey League have announced the schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play at the Charlotte Checkers in a Best of Three series with the winner advancing to the Division Semifinals. All three games in the opening round will be at Charlotte.
Game 1 - Tuesday, April 18 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte
Game 2 - Thursday, April 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte
Game 3 - Friday, April 21 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte (if necessary)
The Phantoms and Checkers appear to be evenly matched and split the season set at 4-4. It should be a great series!
A first-round series win at Charlotte would mean the Phantoms would take on the first-place Providence Bruins in the second round in a Best of Five series.
The last time the Phantoms and Checkers met in the Calder Cup Playoffs was in 2018 when Lehigh Valley took down Charlotte 4 games to 1 in the Division Finals. That series included the epic and incredible longest game in AHL history in Game 4 in which Alex Lyon recorded 94 saves in the win and Alex Krushelnyski scored the game-winning goal at 6:48 into the fifth overtime. That ending at 1:09 a.m. came six hours and six minutes after the start of the game on May 9, 2018.
Chickie's and Pete's is your Playoff Headquarters!
Fan can gather at Chickie's and Pete's for every Phantoms playoff game, home and away. During away playoff games, be sure to join us for the watch parties including discount specials and great Phantoms giveaways and prizes.
Chickie's and Pete's at PPL Center is the official Calder Cup Playoff headquarters of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.
Phantoms Playoff Strips are on sale now. Reserve your same seat for the duration of the upcoming Phantoms playoff run as we "Rally the Valley!" Pay as you go. When the Phantoms advance then you are locked in for the next home games right away and don't have to do anything more.
Ask about Phantoms Playoff Strips at ticketsales@phantomshockey.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Opening Schedules Announced for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - AHL
- Moose Dropped in OT at Chicago - Manitoba Moose
- Seven Players Reassigned to Toledo Walleye - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Round 1 Schedule Set for Phantoms vs. Charlotte - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Tip Moose 5-4 in OT in Regular-Season Finale - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Top Monsters in Regular Season Finale - Rochester Americans
- Moose Announce 2023 Central Division Semifinals Full Schedule - Manitoba Moose
- T-Birds Fall in Regular Season Finale at Providence - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Take Atlantic Division Title with Win over Thunderbirds in Regular Season Finale - Providence Bruins
- T-Birds to Host Hartford Wolf Pack in Playoffs; Game 1 Wednesday - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall 4-1 to Amerks in Final Game of 2022-23 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Amerks Face to Crunch in North Division Semifinals of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Rochester Americans
- Wolf Pack to Face Thunderbirds in Opening Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Announce First Round Schedule for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Utica Comets
- Griffins Announce Coaching Staff Changes - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Syracuse Crunch Playoff Tickets on Sale Now - Syracuse Crunch
- Providence Bruins Announce 2022-23 Season Awards Winners - Providence Bruins
- Utica to Host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Earns AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Roadrunners Wrap up Regular Season against San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Will Begin Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks to Clinch AHL and Pacific Division Titles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stopped by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Calgary, Setting up Playoff Rematch with the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.