Round 1 Schedule Set for Phantoms vs. Charlotte

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms and American Hockey League have announced the schedule for the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs. The Lehigh Valley Phantoms will play at the Charlotte Checkers in a Best of Three series with the winner advancing to the Division Semifinals. All three games in the opening round will be at Charlotte.

Game 1 - Tuesday, April 18 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte

Game 2 - Thursday, April 20 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte

Game 3 - Friday, April 21 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte (if necessary)

The Phantoms and Checkers appear to be evenly matched and split the season set at 4-4. It should be a great series!

A first-round series win at Charlotte would mean the Phantoms would take on the first-place Providence Bruins in the second round in a Best of Five series.

The last time the Phantoms and Checkers met in the Calder Cup Playoffs was in 2018 when Lehigh Valley took down Charlotte 4 games to 1 in the Division Finals. That series included the epic and incredible longest game in AHL history in Game 4 in which Alex Lyon recorded 94 saves in the win and Alex Krushelnyski scored the game-winning goal at 6:48 into the fifth overtime. That ending at 1:09 a.m. came six hours and six minutes after the start of the game on May 9, 2018.

