Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs

April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Coachella Valley Firebirds will face the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. All games of the best-of-three series will be played at Acrisure Arena.

ROUND ONE SCHEDULE

Game One - Wednesday, April 19th - 7pm

Game Two - Friday, April 21st - 7pm

Game Three* - Sunday, April 23rd - 3pm

* - if necessary

