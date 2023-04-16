Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release
The Coachella Valley Firebirds will face the Tucson Roadrunners in the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. All games of the best-of-three series will be played at Acrisure Arena.
ROUND ONE SCHEDULE
Game One - Wednesday, April 19th - 7pm
Game Two - Friday, April 21st - 7pm
Game Three* - Sunday, April 23rd - 3pm
* - if necessary
Get #FiredUp for playoff hockey! Tickets for the first round of the 2023 Postseason, powered by Walter Clark Legal Group, are on sale now and can be purchased as an entire strip (all three games) or individually. Strips start at just $20 while individual tickets begin at $19. Groups of 10 or more begin at only $18. To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit cvfirebirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Utica to Host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Earns AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Roadrunners Wrap up Regular Season against San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Will Begin Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks to Clinch AHL and Pacific Division Titles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stopped by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Calgary, Setting up Playoff Rematch with the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Coachella Valley Firebirds Stories
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
- Three First Period Goals Lead Firebirds Over Reign
- Shane Wright and David Goyette Join Firebirds
- Firebirds' Rookies Shine Bright In 2-1 Win Over Condors
- Firebirds Edge Barracuda in Shootout