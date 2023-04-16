Opening Schedules Announced for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms

Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 18 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 20 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

*Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)

A4-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Springfield at Hartford, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division First Round (best-of-3)

N4-Utica Comets vs. N5-Laval Rocket

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Utica at Laval, 7:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Laval at Utica, 7:00

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Laval at Utica, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division First Round (best-of-3)

C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Iowa at Rockford, 8:00

Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Rockford at Iowa, 8:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Rockford at Iowa, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Ontario Reign

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)

P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors

Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00

^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00

*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A1-Providence Bruins vs. SPR/HFD/LV

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 at Providence, 7:05

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 at Providence, 7:05

Game 3 - TBD at SPR/HFD/LV

*Game 4 - TBD at SPR/HFD/LV

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 at Providence, 7:05

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

A2-Hershey Bears vs. CLT/SPR/HFD

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N1-Toronto Marlies vs. UTC/LAV winner

Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 at Toronto, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 at Toronto, 4:00

Game 3 - TBD at UTC/LAV

*Game 4 - TBD at UTC/LAV

*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 at Toronto, 4:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05

*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C1-Texas Stars vs. IA/RFD winner

Game 1 - TBD at IA/RFD winner

Game 2 - TBD at IA/RFD winner

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 at Texas, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 at Texas, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 at Texas, 8:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose

Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00

Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00

Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00

*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. ABB/BAK/ONT/TUC

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)

CV/COL/ABB/BAK vs. COL/ABB/BAK/ONT

Game 1 - TBD

Game 2 - TBD

Game 3 - TBD

*Game 4 - TBD

*Game 5 - TBD

*if necessary

Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.

All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

