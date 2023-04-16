Opening Schedules Announced for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League has released the following schedules for the opening series of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, including the best-of-three First Round and the best-of-five Division Semifinals.
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A3-Charlotte Checkers vs. A6-Lehigh Valley Phantoms
Game 1 - Tue., Apr. 18 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00
^Game 2 - Thu., Apr. 20 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00
*Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Lehigh Valley at Charlotte, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Atlantic Division First Round (best-of-3)
A4-Springfield Thunderbirds vs. A5-Hartford Wolf Pack
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Springfield at Hartford, 7:00
*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Hartford at Springfield, 7:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division First Round (best-of-3)
N4-Utica Comets vs. N5-Laval Rocket
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Utica at Laval, 7:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Laval at Utica, 7:00
*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Laval at Utica, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division First Round (best-of-3)
C4-Iowa Wild vs. C5-Rockford IceHogs
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Iowa at Rockford, 8:00
Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Rockford at Iowa, 8:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Rockford at Iowa, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P2-Coachella Valley Firebirds vs. P7-Tucson Roadrunners
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 10:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Tucson at Coachella Valley, 6:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P3-Colorado Eagles vs. P6-Ontario Reign
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05
*Game 3 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Ontario at Colorado, 9:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Pacific Division First Round (best-of-3)
P4-Abbotsford Canucks vs. P5-Bakersfield Condors
Game 1 - Wed., Apr. 19 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00
^Game 2 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00
*Game 3 - Sun., Apr. 23 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 10:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
^lower seed designated as "home" team for last change
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A1-Providence Bruins vs. SPR/HFD/LV
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 at Providence, 7:05
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 at Providence, 7:05
Game 3 - TBD at SPR/HFD/LV
*Game 4 - TBD at SPR/HFD/LV
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 at Providence, 7:05
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Atlantic Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
A2-Hershey Bears vs. CLT/SPR/HFD
Game 1 - TBD
Game 2 - TBD
Game 3 - TBD
*Game 4 - TBD
*Game 5 - TBD
*if necessary
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N1-Toronto Marlies vs. UTC/LAV winner
Game 1 - Thu., Apr. 27 at Toronto, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 29 at Toronto, 4:00
Game 3 - TBD at UTC/LAV
*Game 4 - TBD at UTC/LAV
*Game 5 - Sun., May 7 at Toronto, 4:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
North Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
N2-Syracuse Crunch vs. N3-Rochester Americans
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 21 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 2 - Sat., Apr. 22 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
Game 3 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05
*Game 4 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Syracuse at Rochester, 3:05
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Rochester at Syracuse, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C1-Texas Stars vs. IA/RFD winner
Game 1 - TBD at IA/RFD winner
Game 2 - TBD at IA/RFD winner
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 at Texas, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 at Texas, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 at Texas, 8:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Central Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
C2-Milwaukee Admirals vs. C3-Manitoba Moose
Game 1 - Fri., Apr. 28 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 8:00
Game 2 - Sun., Apr. 30 - Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3:00
Game 3 - Wed., May 3 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 4 - Fri., May 5 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 8:00
*Game 5 - Sat., May 6 - Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7:00
*if necessary... All times Eastern
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
P1-Calgary Wranglers vs. ABB/BAK/ONT/TUC
Game 1 - TBD
Game 2 - TBD
Game 3 - TBD
*Game 4 - TBD
*Game 5 - TBD
*if necessary
Pacific Division Semifinals (best-of-5)
CV/COL/ABB/BAK vs. COL/ABB/BAK/ONT
Game 1 - TBD
Game 2 - TBD
Game 3 - TBD
*Game 4 - TBD
*Game 5 - TBD
*if necessary
Twenty-three teams qualified for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. The first round series are best-of-three, the division semifinals and division finals are best-of-five, and the conference finals and Calder Cup Finals will be best-of-seven.
All Calder Cup Playoff games will stream live on AHLTV.
In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 32 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.
