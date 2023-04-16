Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round

April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







he fifth-seeded Bakersfield Condors will meet the fourth-seeded Abbotsford Canucks in a first round, best-of-3 series. All games will be held in Abbotsford, British Columbia with the Condors designated as the home team for Game 2. Catch all the action on AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, the iHeartRadio App, and AHLTV. Bakersfield's Calder Cup Playoffs run is presented by Dignity Health, Mercy & Memorial Hospitals.

CALDER CUP PLAYOFFS FIRST ROUND (Best-of-3)

GAME 1: Wednesday, April 19 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Friday, April 21 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m. ^

GAME 3: Sunday, April 23 - Bakersfield at Abbotsford, 7 p.m.*

^ - Condors designated as home team

* - if necessary

Lock in your seat to all of the exciting Calder Cup Playoffs action with a playoff pass, on sale now for as low as $23 per game. Guarantee your seat for every game, pay as we play, and the more we play, the more you'll save!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.