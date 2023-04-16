IceHogs Announce Schedule for First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







The Rockford IceHogs today announced the schedule for their First Round series against the Iowa Wild in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The IceHogs clinched a postseason berth tonight with a 4-1 win against the Milwaukee Admirals and now face the fourth-seeded Wild in a best-of-three series as the fifth seed in the Central Division. Below is the schedule for the series between Rockford and Iowa:

GAME 1: Wednesday, Apr. 19 at BMO Center, 7 p.m.

GAME 2: Friday, Apr. 21 at Wells Fargo Arena, 7 p.m.

GAME 3*: Sunday, Apr. 23 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3 p.m.

*if necessary

The IceHogs are igniting a special Flash Sale for 30% of all playoff seats (excluding premium areas).

