Moose Dropped in OT at Chicago
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (37-25-6-4) battled with the Chicago Wolves (35-29-5-3) on Sunday afternoon at Allstate Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 win in Rockford yesterday evening.
Manitoba opened the scoring 1:54 into the contest. Daniel Torgersson's shot hit a stick and caromed wide. The disc bounced back in front and was swatted past Pyotr Kochetkov by the backhand of Wyatt Bongiovanni. The Moose added to the lead at the 4:08 mark of the frame. Manitoba attacked with speed on an odd-man rush lead by Dominic Toninato and Ville Heinola. Heinola made the final pass to the trailing Jansen Harkins and the forward wired the puck past Kochetkov. Chicago cut into the Moose lead at 12:03. Anttoni Honka made the pass across the seam to Ville Koivunen, who beat a diving Arvid Holm backdoor for his first AHL goal. Holm ended the frame with five stops, as Manitoba took to the first intermission ahead by a score of 2-1.
The Wolves tied the contest late in the middle frame. A Chicago face-off win pushed the puck back to Griffin Mendel, who fired a shot that glanced off the glove of Holm. Manitoba reclaimed the lead, 3-2, with a late tally on the power play. Heinola tapped a slap pass across the ice to the waiting Alex Limoges, who ripped the disc past the glove of the diving Kochetkov for his 20th of the season. Manitoba outshot Chicago 13-7 in the second stanza and took a 3-2 lead into the final 20 minutes of play.
The Moose found some insurance in the third. Dominic Toninato drove the zone and sauced the pass to the trailing Jeff Malott. The winger blew the shot past Kochetkov for his 23rd of the season. Chicago struck back and pulled within one on the power play. Max Lajoie's shot from the point was deftly tipped past Holm off the stick of Mackenzie MacEachern in front. With time ticking down, the Wolves called Kochetkov to the bench in favour of the extra attacker. The gambit was successful, as Zach Senyshyn tipped home his 10th of the season to knot the contest 4-4. Chicago briefly claimed a late lead, but the goal was disallowed due to the puck being redirected by a high-stick. The game required overtime and was won by Vasily Ponomarev, as the forward converted off a Moose turnover. Holm was hit with the extra time loss and ended with 25 stops, while Kochetkov captured the win and made 20 saves.
Quotable
Moose Forward Wyatt Bongiovanni (Click for full interview)
"I thought it was a good battle. I thought we put forward a good effort, especially considering how it was the last game and it didn't mean much for us to win. Wee wanted to get rolling and have some momentum going into playoffs. I thought it was a good effort all around."
Statbook
Daniel Torgersson's first period assist gives him 20 points
Dominic Toninato matched a previous career-high with his 15th assist
Alex Limoges becomes the fourth Moose this season to record 20 goals
It's the first time the Moose have had four 20-goal scorers since returning to Winnipeg in 2015
Jansen Harkins notched three points (1G, 2A) and set a new career high with his 25th assist to reach 50 points on the season
Jeff Malott tied his previous career high with his 23rd goal
What's Next?
The Moose begin their quest for the Calder Cup in the Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 of the series takes place Friday, April 28 with a 7 p.m. CT puck drop. Game 2 is scheduled for Sunday, April 30 at 2 p.m. CT.
Single-game tickets for the Central Division Semifinals go on sale Monday, April 17 at 12 p.m. CT at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
2023 Calder Cup Playoff ticket packages, which guarantee your seats for all Manitoba Moose home games, are available now. For more information, visit MooseHockey.com/PLAYOFFS.
You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
