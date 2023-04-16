Griffins Announce Coaching Staff Changes
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Grand Rapids Griffins general manager / Detroit Red Wings assistant general manager Shawn Horcoff announced on Sunday that the Red Wings will not renew the contracts of Griffins head coach Ben Simon, assistant coaches Matt Macdonald and Todd Krygier, and goaltending development coach Brian Mahoney-Wilson.
Simon just completed his fifth season as the Griffins' head coach and has spent the last eight campaigns on the team's coaching staff. Mahoney-Wilson, Macdonald and Krygier have served in their positions for the last seven, five and four seasons, respectively.
