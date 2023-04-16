IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals

Milwaukee, Wis. - The Rockford IceHogs tangle with the Milwaukee Admirals in the regular season finale tonight at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 5 p.m. With a win tonight, the Hogs can clinch a berth in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Tonight's battle is the last regular season meeting between the Central Division adversaries, and Rockford is 3-4-0-1 against Milwaukee this season.

2022-23 Season Records

Rockford: 34-28-5-4, 77 points (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 41-23-5-2, 89 points (2nd, Central Division)

Players to Watch

Forward Rocco Grimaldi notched two assists against the Moose on Saturday night and paces the IceHogs with 72 points (32G, 40A) this season. Forward Lukas Reichel (20G, 30A) is currently on a three-game point streak in his first three games back with Rockford and has recorded three goals and one assist in that span.

Forward Cole Schneider paces the Admirals with 51 points (25G, 26A) this season and leads the team in scoring. Defenseman Jordan Gross ranks third among active Milwaukee skaters this season with 38 points (10G, 28A) and is tied with defenseman Marc Del Gaizo for the most assists.

Last Game Highlights

The IceHogs fell 3-2 to the Manitoba Moose on Saturday night at the BMO Center. Lukas Reichel tallied twice for Rockford, and Joey Anderson registered his first two points in a Rockford sweater with a pair of assists. Arvid Soderblom was tagged with his 12th loss of the season after stopping 33 of 35 Manitoba shots.

Reichel Takes Over

Forward Lukas Reichel lit the lamp twice last night against Manitoba for his 19th and 20th goals of the season. The former first round pick of the Blackhawks now has three goals in his last two games and two multi-goal games this season. Reichel was returned on loan from the Blackhawks on Mar. 9. In the NHL this season, the German posted 15 points (7G, 8A) in 23 games, putting him on pace for 53 points over the course of a full 82-game NHL season.

Four to Fifty for the First Time Ever

When Lukas Reichel scored his second goal of the game last night, the forward reached 50 points (20G, 30A) for the season, and it became the first time in IceHogs AHL history that the team featured four players with at least 50 points. David Gust (58), Brett Seney (53), and Luke Philp (52) have all eclipsed the 50-point milestone in an IceHogs jersey this season. Rockford is one of just four teams with four 50-point scorers this season. Rocco Grimaldi owns 72 points (32G, 40A), but 56 of those came with the San Diego Gulls.

Anderson Makes Splash in Debut

Joey Anderson picked up two assists in his IceHogs debut last night against the Moose. The fifth-year pro came over to the Blackhawks organization from the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs in a trade in early March. Since the deal, Anderson picked up six points (4G, 2A) in 24 games with the Blackhawks before he was returned on loan to Rockford on Apr. 14. With the Toronto Marlies in the AHL this season, Anderson posted 27 points (14G, 13A) in 30 games. The IceHogs are the fourth pro team that the winger has appeared with this season.

Situations, Situations

The IceHogs will clinch a spot in the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs with any of the following scenarios:

A win tonight at Milwaukee

A Chicago regulation loss vs. Manitoba

An OTL/SOL at Milwaukee AND a Chicago OTL/SOL vs. Manitoba

An OTL/SOL at Milwaukee AND an Iowa regulations loss at Texas

Postseason Tracker

The IceHogs rank 5th in the Central Division with 77 points, tied with the Iowa Wild. Rockford has played 24 overtime contests and only has 19 wins in regulation. Currently, the Hogs' magic number to clinch a playoff berth is two.

2022-23 Head-to-Head Schedule(all times Central):

Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee, 4-6 LRecap & Highlights

Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee, 6-4 WRecap & Highlights

Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee, 3-5 LRecap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee, 2-1 SOWRecap & Highlights

Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee, 4-8 LRecap & Highlights

Fri., Feb. 10 at Milwaukee, 1-2 SOLRecap & Highlights

Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee, 3-4 SOLRecap & Highlights

Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee, 3-2 WRecap & Highlights

Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee, 1-5 LRecap & Highlights

Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee, 5:00 p.m.

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

72-72-9-11

