Comets Announce First Round Schedule for 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

Utica, NY. - The American Hockey League in coordination with the Utica Comets and the Laval Rocket announced today the playoff schedule for the first round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs of the North Division. The Comets finished the regular season fourth in the North and will meet the fifth place Laval Rocket starting on Wednesday night in Laval in a best-of-three series. The series moves to Utica for games two and three (if necessary), in Utica at the Adirondack Bank Center.

North Division First Round (best-of-3)â¨

Utica Comets (4) vs. Laval Rocket (5)

Game 1 - Wednesday, Apr. 19 - Utica at Laval, 7:00pm

Game 2 - Friday, Apr. 21 - Laval at Utica, 7:00pmâ¨

*Game 3 - Saturday, Apr. 22 - Laval at Utica, 7:00pmâ¨

*if necessary... All times Eastern

Playoff passes are available now for every playoff game at uticacomets.com/playoffs. Single game tickets will be on sale soon.

