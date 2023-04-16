Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule

The Toronto Marlies announced today their home schedule for the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto's 12th postseason begins on Thursday, April 27 at Coca-Cola Coliseum with their opponent to be determined following the North Division's best-of-three first round series. Single game tickets are available now for sale at Ticketmaster.ca.

The North Division Semifinals will follow a five-game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series.

NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS

GAME DATE TIME

Game 1 Thursday, April 27 7:00 p.m. EST

Game 2 Saturday, April 29 4:00 p.m. EST

Game 3 TBD

*Game 4 TBD

*Game 5 Sunday, May 7 4:00 p.m. EST

*If necessary

All Marlies playoff games will be available to watch live on AHL TV. Ontario residents can also stream all home games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2023-24 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.

The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.

