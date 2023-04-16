Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release
The Toronto Marlies announced today their home schedule for the second round of the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. Toronto's 12th postseason begins on Thursday, April 27 at Coca-Cola Coliseum with their opponent to be determined following the North Division's best-of-three first round series. Single game tickets are available now for sale at Ticketmaster.ca.
The North Division Semifinals will follow a five-game series format with Toronto starting at home for the first two games of the series.
NORTH DIVISION SEMIFINALS
GAME DATE TIME
Game 1 Thursday, April 27 7:00 p.m. EST
Game 2 Saturday, April 29 4:00 p.m. EST
Game 3 TBD
*Game 4 TBD
*Game 5 Sunday, May 7 4:00 p.m. EST
*If necessary
All Marlies playoff games will be available to watch live on AHL TV. Ontario residents can also stream all home games through the Toronto Maple Leafs app. Visit Marlies.ca to purchase a 2023-24 Marlies Membership to secure complimentary tickets to all home games in Round 2 and 3 of the Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information on the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs, fans are encouraged to register at Marlies.ca/Insider to stay up to date.
The Toronto Marlies are the primary development program for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Since 2005, 148 players have appeared in regular season games at both the NHL and AHL levels. The current Maple Leafs roster features nine players who have dressed for both the Maple Leafs and Marlies - Justin Holl, Timothy Liljegren, Victor Mete, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, William Nylander, Morgan Rielly, Nicholas Robertson and Joseph Woll.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Utica to Host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Earns AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Roadrunners Wrap up Regular Season against San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Will Begin Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks to Clinch AHL and Pacific Division Titles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stopped by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Calgary, Setting up Playoff Rematch with the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Toronto Marlies Stories
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule
- Toronto Marlies Host Belleville Senators in Final Game of Regular Season
- Toronto Marlies Return Home for Battle against Belleville Senators
- Logan Shaw Named Winner of Fred T. Hunt Memorial Award
- Toronto Marlies Visit Laval Rocket in Last Regular Season Road Game