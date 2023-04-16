Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - For the second consecutive season the Milwaukee Admirals will face-off against the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.
Per AHL rule, the higher-seeded Admirals have the choice of playing the first two games at home or the last three at home, thus the series starts in Winnipeg for games one and two on Friday, April 28th and Sunday, April 30th, respectively.
The teams will head back to Milwaukee for games three, and if necessary, four and five. Game three will be on Wednesday, May 3rd at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Games four is slated for Friday, May 5th at 7 and game five would be on Saturday, May 6th at 6 pm.
The Admirals, who still have one game left in the regular season, will finish in second place in the Central. They currently have a 41-23-5-2 record and 89 points. The Moose also have one game left and show 83 points via a 37-25-5-4 mark. During the season series the two clubs split the eight games with each team winning three times at home and once on the road.
Last season the Admirals defeated the Moose three games to two to capture their first Calder Cup Playoff series win since 2011.
Tickets for the playoffs are on sale now by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at 414-227-0550.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023
- Utica to Host 2024 IIHF Women's World Championship - Utica Comets
- Firebirds to Host Tucson Roadrunners in First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs - Milwaukee Admirals
- Marlies Announce 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs Round Two Home Schedule - Toronto Marlies
- Reign Announce Schedule for First Round of Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Dustin Wolf Recipient of Hap Holmes Award - Calgary Wranglers
- IceHogs Chase Playoff Slot in Regular Season Finale against Admirals - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Texas Stars - Iowa Wild
- Calgary's Dustin Wolf Earns AHL's Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award for 2022-23 - AHL
- Roadrunners Wrap up Regular Season against San Jose Barracuda on Saturday, Will Begin Calder Cup Playoffs Wednesday in Coachella Valley - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Downed by Silver Knights - Ontario Reign
- Wranglers Defeat Canucks to Clinch AHL and Pacific Division Titles - Calgary Wranglers
- San Diego Stopped by Colorado - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back - Henderson Silver Knights
- Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs - Tucson Roadrunners
- Condors to Meet Canucks in Calder Cup Playoffs First Round - Bakersfield Condors
- Canucks Fall 3-2 to Calgary, Setting up Playoff Rematch with the Bakersfield Condors - Abbotsford Canucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs
- Admirals Sign Knak to PTO
- Admirals Jerseys Honor Milwaukee on 414 Day
- Afanasyev Reassigned to Milwaukee
- Ads End Streak in Rockford