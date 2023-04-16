Ads Face Manitoba in Calder Cup Playoffs

Milwaukee, WI - For the second consecutive season the Milwaukee Admirals will face-off against the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals.

Per AHL rule, the higher-seeded Admirals have the choice of playing the first two games at home or the last three at home, thus the series starts in Winnipeg for games one and two on Friday, April 28th and Sunday, April 30th, respectively.

The teams will head back to Milwaukee for games three, and if necessary, four and five. Game three will be on Wednesday, May 3rd at 7 pm at Panther Arena. Games four is slated for Friday, May 5th at 7 and game five would be on Saturday, May 6th at 6 pm.

The Admirals, who still have one game left in the regular season, will finish in second place in the Central. They currently have a 41-23-5-2 record and 89 points. The Moose also have one game left and show 83 points via a 37-25-5-4 mark. During the season series the two clubs split the eight games with each team winning three times at home and once on the road.

Last season the Admirals defeated the Moose three games to two to capture their first Calder Cup Playoff series win since 2011.

Tickets for the playoffs are on sale now by visiting www.milwaukeeadmirals.com or calling the team's office at 414-227-0550.

