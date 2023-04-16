Silver Knights Defeat Reign, 4-1, in Second Half of Back-To-Back

The Henderson Silver Knights defeated the Ontario Reign, 4-1, at The Dollar Loan Center on Saturday evening. Brendan Brisson, Sheldon Rempal, Ivan Morozov, and Connor Corcoran all recorded two-point nights.

Sakari Manninen opened the scoring just seconds into the game with a breakaway goal. He was assisted by Rempaland Dysin Mayo.

The Reign tied the game at one early in the second with a power-play goal.

Corcoranput the Silver Knights back on top with a goal midway through the second period. He was assisted by Gage Quinney and Rempal. It marks Corcoran's third point in three games with the Knights, as well as Rempal's fifth straight two-point game.

Morozov then extended the Knights' lead with a goal just a minute into the third period, assisted by Brisson and Corcoran. Brisson then tallied a goal of his own, assisted by Morozov and Jonas Rondbjerg.

Goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 36 of 37 shots on goal to secure victory for the Silver Knights.

