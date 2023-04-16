Wolf Pack to Face Thunderbirds in Opening Round of Calder Cup Playoffs
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds will face off in a playoff edition of the 'I-91 Rivalry'. The sides will meet in the First Round of the Calder Cup Playoffs starting this Wednesday night. The opening round series will be a best-of-three matchup.
The series will kick off at the MassMutual Center on Wednesday night, with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m. Game two will then take place in Hartford on Friday night at the XL Center. It will be the first Calder Cup Playoff game in Hartford since the spring of 2015.
The full First Round series schedule is as follows:
Game 1: Wednesday, April 19th, @ Springfield (MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.)
Game 2: Friday, April 21st, @ Hartford (XL Center, 7:05 p.m.)
Game 3*: Saturday, April 22nd, @ Springfield (MassMutual Center, 7:05 p.m.)
*If nec.
Single game tickets for Game two of the Calder Cup Playoffs go on sale tomorrow at 12:00 p.m. Calder Cup Playoff ticket strips are currently on sale for the entire 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets/playoff-information.
