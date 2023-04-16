Reign Downed by Silver Knights
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (34-32-5-2) closed out the 2022-23 regular season with a losing effort Saturday night, falling to the Henderson Silver Knights (29-38-0-5) by a score of 4-1 at the Dollar Loan Center.
Lias Andersson netted the lone goal for Ontario in the loss, completing his season with a team-high 31 tallies. The tally was assisted by Jordan Spence and TJ Tynan, who closed the regular season on a six-game point streak.
Date: April 15, 2023
Venue: The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV
Box Score
Photos
Full Recap & Postgame Quotes
Three Stars -
1. Jiri Patera (HSK)
2. Connor Corcoran (HSK)
3. Brendan Brisson (HSK)
W: Jiri Patera
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 1 | at Colorado Eagles | Budweiser Events Center
