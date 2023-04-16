Reign Downed by Silver Knights

The Ontario Reign (34-32-5-2) closed out the 2022-23 regular season with a losing effort Saturday night, falling to the Henderson Silver Knights (29-38-0-5) by a score of 4-1 at the Dollar Loan Center.

Lias Andersson netted the lone goal for Ontario in the loss, completing his season with a team-high 31 tallies. The tally was assisted by Jordan Spence and TJ Tynan, who closed the regular season on a six-game point streak.

Date: April 15, 2023

Venue: The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV

Three Stars -

1. Jiri Patera (HSK)

2. Connor Corcoran (HSK)

3. Brendan Brisson (HSK)

W: Jiri Patera

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Pacific Division First Round Game 1 | at Colorado Eagles | Budweiser Events Center

