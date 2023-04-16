T-Birds to Host Hartford Wolf Pack in Playoffs; Game 1 Wednesday
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will open their second Calder Cup Playoff appearance on Wednesday, April 19 at the MassMutual Center as they face the Hartford Wolf Pack in the best-of-3 First Round series.
The full series schedule is as follows:
Game 1 - HFD @ SPR - Wednesday, April 19, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Game 2 - SPR @ HFD - Friday, April 21, 7:00 p.m.
Game 3 (if necessary*) - HFD @ SPR - Saturday, April 22, 7:05 p.m. - Click Here for Tickets
Single game tickets for Round 1 are available now by clicking the links above or by calling (413) 739-4625.
Want to avoid single game ticketing fees? The Pay As We Play Plan allows you to lock in your seat and pay for the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs as we advance through each round. This means there is no upfront payment for games - rather, you pre-authorize the Thunderbirds to charge your card on file before each game is played. You are only charged for games that are played. Tickets will be sent as mobile tickets to your email address 48 hours before each playoff game.
To secure your Pay As We Play Plan, click here!
*Please be advised, if Game 3 is not played due to the series being completed- the face value of the ticket will be converted into a future ticket purchase (future playoff game(s) or 2023-24 regular season). No refunds will be issued.
