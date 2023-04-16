Monsters Fall 4-1 to Amerks in Final Game of 2022-23 Season

April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters finish the season 33-32-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Rochester's Filip Cederqvist notched a tally at 1:49 of the middle frame, but Marcus Bjork responded with marker at 16:20 assisted by Jake Christiansen and Owen Sillinger tying the game. The Americans had the final say in the second period after a shorthanded goal from Matt Bartkowski at 16:53 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Rochester pushed the game out of reach in the final frame with a goal from Josh Passolt at 3:10 and an empty-net tally from Lukas Rousek at 17:19 bringing the final score to 4-1.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves in defeat while Rochester's Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for the win.

The Monsters return for the Home Opener of the 2023-22 season on Friday, October 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. An opponent, start time and promotion will be announced at a later date.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 1 0 - - 1

ROC 0 2 2 - - 4

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 25 0/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf

ROC 29 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Greaves L 25 3 19-16-5

ROC Subban W 24 1 20-14-5

Cleveland Record: 33-32-5-2, 6th North Division

Rochester Record: 36-27-6-3, 3rd North Division

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.