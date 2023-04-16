Monsters Fall 4-1 to Amerks in Final Game of 2022-23 Season
April 16, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Rochester Americans 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the loss, the Monsters finish the season 33-32-5-2 and currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Rochester's Filip Cederqvist notched a tally at 1:49 of the middle frame, but Marcus Bjork responded with marker at 16:20 assisted by Jake Christiansen and Owen Sillinger tying the game. The Americans had the final say in the second period after a shorthanded goal from Matt Bartkowski at 16:53 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-1 after 40 minutes. Rochester pushed the game out of reach in the final frame with a goal from Josh Passolt at 3:10 and an empty-net tally from Lukas Rousek at 17:19 bringing the final score to 4-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 25 saves in defeat while Rochester's Malcolm Subban made 24 saves for the win.
The Monsters return for the Home Opener of the 2023-22 season on Friday, October 20, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. An opponent, start time and promotion will be announced at a later date.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 0 1 0 - - 1
ROC 0 2 2 - - 4
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 25 0/3 3/3 8 min / 4 inf
ROC 29 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Greaves L 25 3 19-16-5
ROC Subban W 24 1 20-14-5
Cleveland Record: 33-32-5-2, 6th North Division
Rochester Record: 36-27-6-3, 3rd North Division
