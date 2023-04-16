Roadrunners to Face Coachella Valley Firebirds in First Round of 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners will take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds in a best-of-three series to open the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. All three games will take place on the road at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California, where Tucson previously became the first team to defeat the Firebirds in their new Arena on December 20, 2022.

Game One of the best-of-three series will take place on Wednesday, April 19, at 7:00 p.m. MST, marking the Roadrunners first trip to Palm Desert since February 15. Game Two is scheduled for Friday, April 21, at 7:00 p.m. MST, and a decisive Game Three if necessary will be Sunday, April 23 at 3:00 p.m. MST.

The Roadrunners have made Playoff Passes available for purchase at TucsonRoadrunners.com/WhiteoutCentral, should the Roadrunners advance to the Second Round and host Playoff Hockey at the Tucson Arena. The Whiteout Central page also includes a link to the Roadrunners online store with Playoff-branded T-shirts and pucks, as well as information on Tucson's FREE Playoff Watch Parties at Main Event on South Landing Way for all road games.

All Roadrunners playoff games will be broadcast live on AHLtv, as well as on the radio on Fox Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app. Daily Roadrunners Reports on Tucson iHeartRadio stations (92.9 The Bull, 93.7 KRQ, Hot 98.3, KNST 790 AM) will air next week both leading up to and during the First Round series, and full Playoff coverage will kick off on Tuesday at 5 p.m. MST on Fox Sports 1450 AM with Roadrunners Happy Hour live from Coachella Valley.

