Admirals Drop Regular Season Finale

Milwaukee, WI - Isaac Ratcliffe scored the Admirals lone goal as the dropped the regular season finale 3-1 to the Rockford IceHogs on Sunday afternoon at Panther Arena.

The Admirals finish the regular season with a record of 41-24-5-2 and 89 points, good for second place in the Central Division. They will play the Manitoba Moose in the best-of-five Central Division Semifinals beginning Friday, April 28th at 7 pm in Winnipeg.

Rockford jumped out to a 3-0 after the first 20 minutes of play on goals. Bobby Lynch open the scoring with a goal at 2:31 of the first on a play where Ads goalie Yaroslav Askarov was tripped causing him to be out of position on Lynch's one-timer.

The IceHogs picked up tallies from Isaak Philp at 11:32 and Brett Seney at 17:15 to build a three-goal advantage and give them all the scoring they would need as Arvid Soderblom was stellar in net for Rockford, stopping 26

Ratcliffe got the Admirals on the board just 2:12 into the final stanza on his fourth goal for the team since being acquired at the trade deadline. The play started when Tommy Apap won a puck battle along the board, turned and found an open Ratcliffe, who's quick shot from just above the hashmarks beat Soderblom over the glove.

Former Admiral Rocco Grimaldi finished the game with an empty-netter 29 seconds to go to make it 4-1.

