P-Bruins Take Atlantic Division Title with Win over Thunderbirds in Regular Season Finale

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were crowned the Atlantic Division Champions after defeating the Springfield Thunderbirds 7-3 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Chris Wagner posted two goals and an assist, while five other P-Bruins notched multi-point games. Defenseman Jack Ahcan tallied the game-winning goal while short-handed in the third period.

How It Happened

Marc McLaughlin rushed the puck up the middle of the ice and dropped it for Wagner at the right circle, who hammered a slap shot under the blocker, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 12:58 left in the first period. Joey Abate was credited with the secondary assist.

43 seconds after the McLaughlin tally, Joona Koppanen slid the puck across to Eduards Tralmaks at the right hash marks, who fired a one-timer past the glove of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0. Justin Brazeau received an assist as well.

While the goaltender attempted to play the puck behind the boards, it ricocheted out in front of the blue paint and onto the stick of Mikhail Abramov for a tap-in to the empty net, cutting the P-Bruins lead to 2-1 with 6:02 remaining in the first frame.

While playing 5-on-3, Adam Gaudette slid the puck from the right-side boards to the blue paint for a tip-in on the backhand by Will Bitten, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:58 to play in the first period.

From the point, Connor Carrick found Vinni Lettieri in the right circle for a one-timer that zipped inside the near post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 12:04 remaining in the second period.

Along the left wing, Dylan McLaughlin fed a pass to Greg Printz cutting down the slot, who wristed it into the back of the net, tying the game at 3-3 with 3:23 left in the second frame.

While short-handed, Ahcan stole the puck in the neutral zone, skated it up to the left dot, and snapped a shot that zipped into the upper-right corner, giving Providence a 4-3 lead with 16:43 to play in the third period.

On a 2-on-1 rush, Tralmaks skated the puck up the right wing, before finding Koppanen at the left post for a redirection goal, extending the P-Bruins lead to 5-3 with 12:10 remaining in the third period.

Skating through the neutral zone, McLaughlin caught a pass from Wagner, made a move around a defender, and fired a shot from the top of the left circle that whistled into the upper-right corner, giving Providence a 6-3 lead with 6:44 left in the third frame. Ahcan received an assist as well.

From above the blue paint, Wagner tipped a shot from Carrick at the point across the goal line, extending the P-Bruins lead to 7-3 with 4:23 to play in the third period. John Beecher received a secondary assist.

Stats

Lettieri extended his point streak to six games with a goal.

Carrick, Wagner, McLaughlin, Tralmaks, Ahcan, and Koppanen tallied multi-point games.

Kyle Keyser stopped 19 of 22 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.

The Providence power play went 1-for-4, and the penalty kill was 4-for-5.

Up Next

The P-Bruins await the conclusion of the first round of the Calder Cup Playoffs and will face the lowest remaining seed in the second round.

