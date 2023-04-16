Andreoff Wins Prestigious Willie Marshall Award

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The American Hockey League has announced that Andy Andreoff is the 2022-23 recipient of the prestigious Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's leading goal scorer.

He is the first Bridgeport player to receive the honor since Jeff Hamilton won the inaugural Willie Marshall Award with 43 goals in 2003-04.

Andreoff recorded a league-best and career-high 37 goals in 69 games for the Bridgeport Islanders, including 13 goals in his final 15 contests to take the goal-scoring title. He recorded two hat tricks on the season - the second and third of his career - and scored 13 power-play goals, tied for fifth in the league. Andreoff added 28 assists to finish with 65 points, also a personal high.

An 11th-year pro from Pickering, Ont., Andreoff has played 403 AHL games with Bridgeport, Lehigh Valley, Syracuse and Manchester, totaling 124 goals and 130 assists for 243 points. He has also tallied 14 goals and 13 assists in 188 career NHL contests, including one assist in three games with the New York Islanders this season. Andreoff was originally a third-round selection by Los Angeles in the 2011 NHL Draft.

The AHL's goal-scoring award was established in 2004 to honor Willie Marshall, the AHL's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played; winners include Mike Cammalleri (2005), Alexandre Giroux (2009, '10), Tyler Johnson (2013), Frank Vatrano (2016), Carter Verhaeghe (2019), Alex Barre-Boulet (2019), Gerry Mayhew (2020) and Cooper Marody (2021). Other previous yearly goal-scoring leaders include Bryan Hextall (1937), Lou Trudel (1942, '45), Fred Glover (1951), Dunc Fisher (1958), Jimmy Anderson (1961, '64), Yvon Lambert (1973), Gordie Clark (1980), Paul Gardner (1985, '86), Jody Gage (1988) and Brad Smyth (1996, 2001).

